Perhaps even unexpectedly, Prince Of Persia The Lost Crown proved to be a great success with critics, waiting to see what the public response will be, which put the developers in the spotlight. It is therefore interesting to note how the main authors reported that, in their desires, there would be the fact of working on a Zelda gameor to Castlevania.
The issue came up during a Q&A session with users on Reddit, in which they participated Christophe Pic (world director) and Rémi Boutin (senior game designer)one of the main authors of the excellent Prince Of Persia The Lost Crown.
When asked what game they would like to develop if they could get involved with intellectual properties they currently have nothing to do with, both talked about Zelda and Castlevania.
A new Zelda 2: Adventure of Link in metroidvania style?
“Personally, I would love to be able to work on the Zelda IP,” Boutin said specifically. “Maybe a spin-off based on Adventure of Link? And of course also Castlevania“. Considering the characteristics of Prince Of Persia The Lost Crown, the choice of the famous Konami title is not that surprising, while the other is a particular suggestion.
Considering that the Ubisoft game is a metroidvania, the application of the knowledge gained by the developers could successfully take place on a sort of new Zelda 2: Adventure of Link, as suggested by the developers themselves. The latter was in fact an action game with scrolling platform elements and side shots, therefore something profoundly different from the classic setting of the series.
Since the developers have managed to reinvigorate Prince of Persia by returning to its roots and taking advantage of the new trends of 2D style metroidvaniathe idea of a treatment like this to recover the ideas of the second chapter of Zelda is interesting, probably more than the predictable choice of a new Castlevania.
In the meantime, we refer you to our review of Prince Of Persia The Lost Crown to learn more about the game in question.
