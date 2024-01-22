Perhaps even unexpectedly, Prince Of Persia The Lost Crown proved to be a great success with critics, waiting to see what the public response will be, which put the developers in the spotlight. It is therefore interesting to note how the main authors reported that, in their desires, there would be the fact of working on a Zelda gameor to Castlevania.

The issue came up during a Q&A session with users on Reddit, in which they participated Christophe Pic (world director) and Rémi Boutin (senior game designer)one of the main authors of the excellent Prince Of Persia The Lost Crown.

When asked what game they would like to develop if they could get involved with intellectual properties they currently have nothing to do with, both talked about Zelda and Castlevania.