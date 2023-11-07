The Lucca Comics and Games this year has come to an end, and in addition to a series of very welcome world-class guests – and also a lot of water – it also brought us lots of new things from a gaming point of view, from board games, role-playing games, and obviously video games. At the pavilion Nintendo within the walls, we had the opportunity to experience nothing less than first-hand Prince of Persia: The Lost Crowna new Ubisoft title dedicated to the famous saga, which will arrive on all platforms starting from January 15, 2024.

The return between rock and sand

As already mentioned, we tested the title in the Nintendo pavilion, so obviously the version we tested for these handful of minutes available was the one Nintendo Switch. For our test we did not have the iconic joy-cons of the hybrid available, but rather a controller real, so the feeling of the controls we tried is based above all on that. We underline that we played in fixed mode, and not portable, therefore taking advantage of a TV as a visual aid.

During the few minutes available to us, we got high a practical idea of the potential of this new one action game scrolling in 2.5D, which features platform mechanics in the Prince of Perisa style. In short, a p. We were not introduced by any video, so we were not able to test its quality, with the demo at our disposal which got us started right from the start. gameplay naked and raw.

In the shoes of our protagonist Sargonwe found ourselves traveling along the road in front of us with few but useful commands at our disposal: we can in fact jump, dodge while sliding (and run, if we hold down), attack with our weapons, and even shoot some arrows from the distance (aiming with the analog stick). In all this we found ourselves jumping from one wall to another, using the iconic cylindrical bars to rotate and jump, using mechanisms to pull down bridges or open doors, and much more. So let’s say that the structure is quite classic, at the same time pleasant and familiar. The level design as always he is the master, which in some parts, between traps, jumps and so on, offers us alternative routes that we can take at our leisure. Other particular things will be gods crystals to collect, objects to recover arrows (at the beginning we will have a maximum of 10), and some energy spheres that will make something magical “happen” to what surrounds us. We leave this to you to discover.

Also the combat system is very simple and practical, where we can be both strong and agile, but given that some enemies will have certain particularities, it will be up to us to study the best techniques to take them down without suffering damage. The Acrobatic combat is fluidand will allow us to alternate combat on the ground and in the air, often taking advantage of the various powers available (unfortunately they were not unlocked in the demo) and the details of the setting.

A good start…

On the floor technicianon Nintendo Switch, the game it didn’t disfigure, On the contrary. Both from a graphical point of view and from a gameplay and input lag point of view, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown performed admirably, without any type of problem related to the less marked power of the hybrid of the large N. Effects scenic and light, elements of the scenario inspired by ancient Persia, the peculiarities of Sargon, everything is reproduced in an excellent way (despite the fact that there is not the cleanliness of detail and the FPS that one would expect from the most technologically advanced consoles). For this specific version, it remains to be seen how it will behave in portable mode, but for that, there will be time.

In conclusion, we didn’t displease this Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at all, and we are curious to find out how the game will evolve from level to level, and above all if he will know put us to the test with important challenges and keep us glued to the screen.