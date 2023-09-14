













Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown shows that it will be the great return of the franchise in Nintendo Direct | TierraGamer









Apparently there will be many platform challenges within Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Since in the trailer we noticed that there will be a focus on fast, but precise movement. All using the magical abilities of our protagonist.

Of course the combat will not be left out and this also seems very active and attractive. In addition, the existence of curious trees was revealed where we can improve our skills. Not to mention that there will be talismans that will help us in our adventure.

Source: Ubisoft

It seems that with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown the franchise could return to popularity. So far it looks quite promising. Don’t forget that it goes on sale on January 18, 2024, not only for Nintendo Switch, but also for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Will they give it a chance?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)