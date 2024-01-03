Ubisoft revealed the system requirements officials for the PC version of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, which we remember will be available on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. He also indicated resolution and frame rate of the console versions,
Let's first see the minimum requirements, which guarantee you can play 1920 x 1080 at 60 FPS with normal graphics quality:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage space: 30GB
- DirectX version: DirectX 11
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
Now let's move on to the recommended requirements for playing in 2560 x 1440 at 60 FPS with high graphic quality:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage space: 30GB
- DirectX version: DirectX 11
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
Finally, here are the ultra requirements to play in 3840 x 2160 at 60 FPS with ultra graphics quality:
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB VRAM)
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)
- Storage space: 30GB
- DirectX version: DirectX 11
- OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on console, resolution and frame rate
Finally, the resolution and frame rate expected for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on console have been indicated.
Switch offers 60 FPS at 720p (portable) and 1080p (TV), while Xbox Series up to 120 FPS (with a 120Hz TV or monitor) at 4K resolution. The Xbox Series S offers 60 FPS at 1440p, while the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X can run the game at 60 FPS in 4K. Finally, PS4, Xbox One and Amazon Luna offer 60 FPS at 1080p.
We also saw the trailer showing the setting and monsters of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.
