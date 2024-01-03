Ubisoft revealed the system requirements officials for the PC version of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, which we remember will be available on the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. He also indicated resolution and frame rate of the console versions,

Let's first see the minimum requirements, which guarantee you can play 1920 x 1080 at 60 FPS with normal graphics quality:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Now let's move on to the recommended requirements for playing in 2560 x 1440 at 60 FPS with high graphic quality:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Finally, here are the ultra requirements to play in 3840 x 2160 at 60 FPS with ultra graphics quality: