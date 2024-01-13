A new weekend begins and it's time to decide what to play: will you try the demo of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown or Granblue Fantasy: Relink? Tell us yours.

A new weekend begins and this means that many video game enthusiasts will have a little more time to dedicate to their favorite passion. After spending some time with friends and family and taking a trip outdoors (weather permitting because it's a bit cold!), there will be the opportunity to opt for some nice video games. So tell us what will you play this weekend of January 13, 2024? The period of stagnation in the videogame market is not over yet and there are no major releases that can change the sales rankings. However, there are two interesting new features at completely zero cost! Let's talk about demos of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Available in PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo allows you to try the game in three modes. We recommend starting from the classic tutorial to familiarize yourself with the controls and the eleven characters available, and then moving on to the Story mode which introduces you to the first phases of the game. Finally, there will be space for Missions mode, with three different higher-ranking challenges. The interesting part is that if you complete Story and Missions you will get a reward for the full version of Granblue Fantasy: Relink. The game will be available from February 1st, but in the meantime you can have fun with the testing phase.