Ubisoft Montpellier has announced the arrival of new content For Prince of Persia The Lost Crown , through a post on X in which Mounir Radi, the game director, first wanted to thank the players. Unfortunately he did not reveal the sales figures, which would have been interesting to know.

News coming soon

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a must play

Radi stated that theLove demonstrated to the development team meant a lot and therefore they were particularly happy to be able to announce that there will be new features in the coming months, which include free updates with new content and new modes.

The first update is expected soon. There publication date it has not been announced, just as the innovations it will introduce have not been announced. In the meantime, Radi recommends training with Artaban and finishing the game in Immortal mode, because the skills you gain will become useful. So let's assume that something will come along that will increase the overall difficulty, perhaps a New Game+ mode.

While we wait, we remind you that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna.