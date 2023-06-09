Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has received an important endorsement, that of Jordan Mechnerthe father of the Prince of Persia series, which has been said on his blog enthusiastic of the game.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long, I can’t believe it’s finally here! The first trailer for Ubisoft’s new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was unveiled today at Summer Game Fest.”

Mechner then underlined how more than ten years have passed since the release of an important chapter in the series to then provide some coordinates on Prince of Persia The Lost Crown which: “is not a sequel to The Sands of Time or the retro-2D trilogy , it’s a new beginning. I didn’t write it, nor did I directly participate in the development, which means that I will have the pleasure of discovering it as a player.”

Mechner also praised the development team, the Ubisoft Montepellier POP team: “I’ve watched them put their heart and passion into this project for three years, from pre-design to beta, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.” This is the Prince of Persia game I’ve wanted for a long time.”

For the rest, we remind you that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be released at January 2024 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna.