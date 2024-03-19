There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown it is on sale at €30.99, compared to a recommended price of €49.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
In our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review we told you how “The Lost Crown makes the most of what made some of the best metroidvanias of the genre great, and manages to stand out from the crowd with its quality. A great game, which any action lover should try.”
