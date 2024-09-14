Through Instant Gaming you can purchase a PC copy of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown at a very interesting price. The game is in fact 30.24€, instead of the regular 39.99€. The discount is thus 25%. You can find the promotion at this address.
When you open the Instant Gaming page, you will see that the price indicated is €24.79. This is not the actual final price, as VAT has yet to be calculated. Also, the code is only valid for European Ubisoft Connect accounts.
What game is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a Metroidvaniaan action, platform and side-scrolling exploration game in which we take on the role of a warrior from an elite group who must explore an abandoned city, full of monsters and dangers.
The game was celebrated by critics and audiences and will soon receive a paid DLC: it is therefore the perfect time to tackle the basic work so as to then continue with the new contents.
