Through Instant Gaming you can purchase a PC copy of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown at a very interesting price. The game is in fact 30.24€, instead of the regular 39.99€. The discount is thus 25%. You can find the promotion at this address.

When you open the Instant Gaming page, you will see that the price indicated is €24.79. This is not the actual final price, as VAT has yet to be calculated. Also, the code is only valid for European Ubisoft Connect accounts.