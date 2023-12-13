It feels like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is still working to win back fans following the mixed reception to its initial reveal earlier this year.

This is an all-new game in the Prince of Persia series with a new main character and stylized art style – something which initially seemed to rub long-term Prince players up the wrong way. But how does it actually play? Eurogamer's Ian Higton has now gone hands-on with three hours of the 2.5D Metroidvania game, and reported back below.

The gist? Ian reckons the game's movement and combat are fun and fluid, while its exploration and puzzles will encourage you to stay on playing until you've uncovered the whole map. But – as yet – it doesn't yet rival the best of the Metroidvania genre, or the best of the Prince of Persia brand either.

Eurogamer's Ian Higton goes hands-on with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to launch next month, on 18th January, with a free demo to try for yourself a week earlier on 11th January. There's also the long-delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to look forward to, although there's no sign yet when that will finally arrive.