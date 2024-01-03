The release date of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is approaching and we imagine that many of you will be interested to know when it will be possible to read the reviews of the new chapter of the Ubisoft series, obviously also including that of Multiplayer.it.
Well the date and time of the expiration of the embargo is set at 18:00 Italian on Thursday 11 January 2023or a week before the debut in stores of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, which we remind you will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
A metroidvania not to be underestimated
Announced last summer, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a new iteration of Ubisoft's long-running series that presents itself as a action platformer scrolling set in ancient Persia. Players will be able to use the protagonist's temporal powers and acrobatic combat skills to perform deadly combos and take down the mythological creatures that stand in his way. A certain amount of cunning will also be required to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles scattered throughout the game levels, set in a series of biomes inspired by Persia and its mythology.
While waiting to read the reviews on the full version, you can read our impressions of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, which we had the opportunity to try in depth last month.
#Prince #Persia #Lost #Crown #here39s #reviews #arrive
Leave a Reply