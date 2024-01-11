Ubisoft released the launch trailer Of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown , the latest incarnation of the historic series born from the mind of Jordan Mechner and which has evolved over the years in different directions. In reality, it's been a while since a new chapter was published, so we are faced with a small event for the world of video games, especially given its quality, which seems to be really high.

Video

The trailer shows previously unseen gameplay sequences and reveals some details about the story, while at the same time presenting some of the places we are going to visit. As you know we are talking about a metroidvaniatherefore a radically different chapter from those of the past.

Today was a big day for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and those who were waiting for it. In fact, the critical reviews have appeared, most of which are extremely positive (including ours) and the official demo has been published. In short, the wait for January 15th, when it will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series