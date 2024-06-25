Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has received a permanent price cut of €10 . So now you can buy it for €39.99 instead of €49.99 in all stores on all platforms. With the Steam launch just around the corner, this is a move aimed at increasing its diffusion, also in view of future expansions, already planned and announced. Consider that Ubisoft has confirmed the cut, which can therefore be considered permanent.

An expanding game

For those who don’t know, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown it’s a metroidvania that reinterprets the series in a decidedly new way. We really liked it, as you can read in our review.

In reality, the possibility of a price cut had already emerged in recent days, but has now been confirmed.

Recently Prince of Persia The Lost Crown was updated with new free content, collected in the major patch “Divine Trials”which added challenges dedicated to combat, with new enemies and bosses revisited and modified to offer more challenging battles than the base game.

It should instead be released in September a real expansion, called Mask of Darkness, which will expand the story told by the game. For now, not much is known about it, but those who enjoyed the game should certainly look forward to it with some anxiety.

With regard to the arrival on Steam, Ubisoft has set the date for August 8th. So, anyone who hasn’t yet purchased the game because it was sold by stores they don’t like can now think about it.