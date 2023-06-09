Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown it doesn’t seem to have been received with great fanfare, according to a small report by VGC. The warhead has checked the audience reactions on YouTube and according to what was revealed 72% of the reactions were “Dislikes”, i.e. only 28% of the votes under the videos are positive.

We remind you that YouTube no longer shows the number of downvotes assigned to videos, but it is possible to recover the information with some browser add-ons. VGC counted the Likes and Dislikes in the five most viewed versions of the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trailer, namely those from Ubisoft, PlayStation, Nintendo of America, IGN USA and GameSpot. Of all these, only Nintendo’s has more positive than negative votes and the difference is minimal.

Precisely, at the time of publication of the report, the number of I don’t like it totaled 52,691, compared to 21,163 upvotes. It’s a two-to-one ratio, which is no small feat.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown offers a side view

VGC also states that there is no single reason why the game was despised. In general, there is talk of the fact that he does not look like a real Prince of Persia. Others criticize the graphics, stating that they are PS2-level (it’s not) or that the rap music doesn’t match the game and that the protagonist seems more suited to the Fresh Prince of Persia than Prince of Persia.

Some users are however more positive and point out that the side view is a good choice and that this game is more faithful to the original Prince of Persia than the latest 3D games made by Ubisoft. Others point out that the acclaimed Prince of Persia: Warrior Within offers an alt-rock main theme that on paper clashes with the setting as much as the music of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

What do you think? On average, do you find this presentation positive or is it completely negative?

We also point out that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is “inspired by the structure of the metroidvania”.