There demo Of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has an unlock date and time: according to the well-known leaker PlayStation Game Size, it will be available on the PlayStation Store (and we imagine on other digital platforms) from tomorrow, January 11th, at 6.00 pm Italian time.

Originally revealed in a leaked video, the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo will allow you to try the promising Metroidvania-style action platform experience developed by Ubisoft, in order to possibly convince skeptics and push them to buy the game.