Prince of Persia Unfortunately It does not have Italian dubbing: Ubisoft has confirmed the languages ​​the game will support for spoken dialogue and ours is not on the list.

The latter includes English, French, Spanish, German and Farsithe Persian language, which the French company deemed it right to include as a sign of respect for the setting and culture to which the title refers.

Unfortunately it now seems to be one consolidated trend for Ubisoft, see the lack of Italian dubbing in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and, less recently, in Far Cry 6.