Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was awarded inanalyses Of Digital Foundry: the English newspaper found the Ubisoft game really valid on a technical level, despite the use of the Unity graphics engine instead of the much more sophisticated proprietary solutions of the French company.

In our review of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown we didn't sing the praises of the technical sectorbut John Linneman expressed a different idea, speaking of a style well represented on the screen, with even out-of-the-line and cartoonish animations.

On PS5 and Xbox Series On Xbox Series S, however, we stop at 1440p and 60 fps, perhaps not the best that this platform can offer.