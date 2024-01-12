Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was awarded inanalyses Of Digital Foundry: the English newspaper found the Ubisoft game really valid on a technical level, despite the use of the Unity graphics engine instead of the much more sophisticated proprietary solutions of the French company.
In our review of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown we didn't sing the praises of the technical sectorbut John Linneman expressed a different idea, speaking of a style well represented on the screen, with even out-of-the-line and cartoonish animations.
On PS5 and Xbox Series On Xbox Series S, however, we stop at 1440p and 60 fps, perhaps not the best that this platform can offer.
The performances
In terms of performance, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown generally performs well on all systems, even less powerful ones, reaching target frame rates and giving us a smooth and pleasant experience.
On Nintendo Switch the game manages to reach 1080p at 60 fps in docked mode, which becomes 720p and 60 fps in portable mode: despite giving up something in terms of detail, it is a great result.
#Prince #Persia #Lost #Crown #Digital #Foundry39s #analysis #rewards #game
Leave a Reply