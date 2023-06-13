Jordan Mechnerthe father of the Prince of Persia series, teased those who are complaining about theappearance of the prince in the new Prince of Persia The Lost Crownposting an image that shows how much a canonical version never actually existed.

In fact, the prince has changed a lot from chapter to chapter, as it should be. Let’s see the picture:

All princes of Persia

As you can see, there are many versions of the prince of Persia, starting with the one dressed in white in the first episode (which, strangely, purists do not regret). On closer inspection, the new hero takes up a bit the style of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, changing the hero’s hairstyle and face.

That said, if you want to know more about the game, read our review of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, where we wrote:

It’s too early to promote Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but Ubisoft’s game was undoubtedly among the best surprises of the last Summer Game Fest. A frenetic and fun metroidvania both in the platform phases and in the fights, but above all a very focused game, which without having the enormous ambitions of the great blockbusters and open world games typical of Ubisoft manages to offer an essential and engaging gaming experience. And it won’t be rap music in the trailer that will make the difference.