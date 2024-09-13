This year the Prince of Persia saga can boast a couple of interesting games, the metroidvania The Lost Crown and the roguelike The Rogue Prince of Persia. Although very different, the two games are part of the same saga and have the same publisher, so what could be expected happened: a crossover.

The protagonist of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has got a skin which makes him look like the character from the other title. The funny part is that the authors of the roguelike ironically commented that Ubisoft should “stop copying, people are starting to notice”.