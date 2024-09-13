This year the Prince of Persia saga can boast a couple of interesting games, the metroidvania The Lost Crown and the roguelike The Rogue Prince of Persia. Although very different, the two games are part of the same saga and have the same publisher, so what could be expected happened: a crossover.
The protagonist of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has got a skin which makes him look like the character from the other title. The funny part is that the authors of the roguelike ironically commented that Ubisoft should “stop copying, people are starting to notice”.
Ubisoft’s announcement about Prince of Persia
The announcement, as you can see below, came via Twitterwhere the official Prince of Persia account wrote, in translation: “What’s better than a Prince of Persia? More Princes of Persia. So, along with the patch that prepares the game for next week’s DLC, we’re including an early celebratory gift: a Rogue Prince of Persia-style outfit for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.”
Evil Empire – author of The Rogue Prince of Persia – then responded as already indicated with the phrase “Please stop copying us, people are starting to notice.”
Let’s remember that The Lost Crown was released in January while the roguelike arrived in May in Early Access version. The metroidvania’s DLC, Mask of Darkness, was recently presented: let’s see the details on the contents and the release date.
