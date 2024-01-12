We are only a short time away from finally launching it on the market. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crowna game that has surprised people, especially those who did not have faith in it because it is published by Ubisoft and they haven't given the saga much treatment since they replaced it with Assassin's Creed. And now that the time will come to buy and play it, people have wondered which will be the best version to get, on large consoles like PS5 either Xboxor in switch for the portability factor.

For that on the channel GameXplain They have made a comparative video with footage from the first minutes of the title, showing one by one how they are being seen, confirming that on the console Nintendo It also goes at 60 frames per second, which drops to 30 at very specific moments. As for the resolution, it reaches 1080p on the dock and 720p on the laptop, which does not change for switchin PS5 everything is maintained in 4K and with stable frames, since it is a title that does not demand much.

Here you can see it:

It's worth mentioning that Digital Foundry has also said that either version is enjoyable to play, so many users will probably walk away with nintendo switch, since this way they can take the experience to all the places they want. That also goes for people who buy at PCalthough it is not really known if it first goes exclusively to Ubisoft Connectty after a Steamuntil now in the store Valve There is no pre-sale sheet yet.

Remember that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown the is launched January 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: With every piece of news that comes out, the more I want to try the video game, and due to lack of time I haven't even tried the demo. At least the weekend has arrived, and with that we can finally see if it really is as good as people are saying everywhere.