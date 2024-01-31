Among the many information collected by journalist/insider Tom Henderson on Ubisoft, there is also a not very comforting detail about Prince of Persia The Lost Crownwhich would paint a not very favorable picture for the although appreciated new chapter in the series, with relatively few active players and possible disappointing sales.

However, these are not official data, so we must consider that the question should only be taken as a rumor, but the source has proven to be rather reliable, so we report the question considering that it could have good foundations: according to Henderson, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown would have been played so far by 300,000 players across all platformsprobably below Ubisoft's expectations.

The amount of audience and copies sold would translate into approx 15 million dollars of revenue and we cannot say whether this is a very negative figure, considering that production was probably limited in terms of investments, but for a title of this appeal it is likely that the publisher expected something more.