As reported by MauroNL on X, it seems that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has received a permanent price cut on Ubisoft’s part, although we point out right away that it could be a simple mistake. More specifically at the time of writing the Xbox version is priced at 39.99 euros for the standard version and 49.99 euros for the Deluxe, or 10 euros less than the launch price of the game, without any active promotion..

On the contrary, the price of the game for PS4 and PS5 on PlayStation Store and for Switch via eShop has remained unchanged, i.e. 49.99 euros for the standard and 59.99 euros for the Deluxe. The PC version, however, remember that since launch it has been priced at 39.99 on the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.