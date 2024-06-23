As reported by MauroNL on X, it seems that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has received a permanent price cut on Ubisoft’s part, although we point out right away that it could be a simple mistake. More specifically at the time of writing the Xbox version is priced at 39.99 euros for the standard version and 49.99 euros for the Deluxe, or 10 euros less than the launch price of the game, without any active promotion..
On the contrary, the price of the game for PS4 and PS5 on PlayStation Store and for Switch via eShop has remained unchanged, i.e. 49.99 euros for the standard and 59.99 euros for the Deluxe. The PC version, however, remember that since launch it has been priced at 39.99 on the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.
A mistake or is an official price cut coming?
There are therefore two hypotheses. Either Ubisoft is actually planning a permanent price cut for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and the Xbox Store has carelessly applied it ahead of other platforms, or it is an error at the core of Microsoft’s digital store.
The second case in some ways would also be logical considering that the game was released only a few months ago, although we have seen the title on offer many times with prices even under 39.99 euros on consoles. For example, on eShop it is currently available for 29.99 euros. In any case, to have absolute certainty all that remains is to wait for official confirmation from Ubisoft. In the meantime, we would also like to inform you that The Lost Crown is also on its way to Steam.
