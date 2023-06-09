To the Summer Game Fest 2023 by Geoff Keighley has been unveiled Prince of Persia The Lost Crown for PC (Steam, Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), Amazon Luna, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. The release date is January 18, 2024.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a side scrolling game, with a new version of the prince, with a “younger” look that we fear won’t resonate much with the historical fans of the saga. We will find the usual mix of platforms and action, even if in this case the style of combat seems much more dynamic, made up of combos, dodges and special attacks.

We’ll get to see more of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown at Ubisoft Forward on Monday, June 12, 2023.