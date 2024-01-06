Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will also be available with one Deluxe Edition that Ubisoft has seen fit to present with the trailer which you see below, and which will include a series of extras compared to the standard edition.

The most significant addition is represented by theearly access of three days, which will allow you to play the adventure starting from January 15th instead of having to wait until the 18th. We will also find the Immortals Outfit, the Prosperity Bird Amulet and a digital guide full of artwork and information.

Considering that the duration of Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown will be about twenty-five hoursstarting the campaign in advance is a far from bad idea, especially if in this way you will be able to fit the sessions better into your commitments.