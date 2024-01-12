Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown shows itself in a video Of gameplay with the first twenty-one minutes of the campaign, published for the occasion by IGN. These are therefore the introductory sequences of the game created by Ubisoft.

Welcomed by the international press with excellent ratings, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown combines the traditional two-dimensional setting of the origins with a metroidvania structure capable of adding great depth to the experience.

To this system is also added a combat system particularly solid and fun, which becomes more varied and multifaceted as new and powerful abilities are unlocked for the protagonist of the adventure.