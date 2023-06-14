Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was shown with a gameplay videos which includes twenty-one minutes of playcaptured by Game Informer on the showfloor of the Summer Game Fest 2023.

As you know, we tried Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and were pleasantly surprised by the style of this one new two-dimensional adventurefull of spectacular fights and frantic and fun platforming phases.

The movie sequences confirm the positive impressions, revealing the rich man repertoire available to the character and the distinctly fantasy vocation of this experience, in which there is no shortage of special moves with a great visual impact as well.

To contribute to the charm of the new Prince of Persia there are also 60 fps, also guaranteed on Nintendo Switch: an important aspect, able to improve the reactivity and precision of the mechanics.