Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was shown by Game Informer with a video Of gameplay lasting approximately twenty minutes, which includes the initial sequences of the campaign of the new Ubisoft title.
A few days after the trailer for the story of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at The Game Awards 2023, the film introduces the protagonist of the adventure andsetting which he finds himself exploring in an attempt to save Prince Ghassan.
We tried it!
In recent days we tried Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, appreciating it metroidvania formula and in general the approach of this new episode of the Ubisoft series, with its far from banal degree of challenge and several interesting ideas.
We therefore await with trepidation the release of the game, set for January 18th on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna as regards the streaming version.
