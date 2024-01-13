Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown It is shown in action on Nintendo Switch in the new gameplay videos published by Game Informer, consisting of approximately twelve minutes of spectacular in-game sequences taken from the Ubisoft game.

As revealed by Digital Foundry's analysis, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown runs on the Japanese hybrid console a 1080p and 60 frames per secondwhich become 720p and 60 fps in portable mode, for obvious reasons: in all cases it is an excellent result on a technical level.

The pure and simple visual rendering, in any case, does not change one iota the enthusiastic opinion expressed by the international press towards The Lost Crown, deserved due to very solid gameplay and a metroidvania structure rich in depth.