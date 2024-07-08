If you feel the urgent need to rediscover the Prince of Persia seriesor if you want to finish your collection, then know that you can buy it on Steam at a really low priceless than a lunch at McDonalds, if you allow me the impression.
More precisely, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones, Prince of Persia and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands can be purchased for €1.99 each (-80%), for a total of less than €10. If you want, there is also The Rogue of Prince of Persia, the latest roguevania incarnation of the series, which is sold at €15.99 (-20%). Since it is a very recent game, it is normal that the discount is low.
The absentees
We would like to point out that in reality some titles are absent from the selection. Meanwhile Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is missingthe Metroidvania chapter released at the beginning of the year, which is coming to Steam in the next few weeks but which, for now, cannot be purchased yet.
Also missing are the classic Prince of Persia games, which unfortunately Ubisoft doesn’t seem very interested in preserving, so much so that it’s not even possible to buy them from its official store. We’re talking about Prince of Persia and Prince of Persia 2 (if you wanted, there would also be Prince of Persia 3D, but that, as they say, is another story), currently only available on the used market or through emulation. Who knows if in the future we’ll ever see a collection that enhances the history of the series. In the meantime, we can play the relatively more recent chapters.
