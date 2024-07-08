If you feel the urgent need to rediscover the Prince of Persia seriesor if you want to finish your collection, then know that you can buy it on Steam at a really low priceless than a lunch at McDonalds, if you allow me the impression.

More precisely, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones, Prince of Persia and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands can be purchased for €1.99 each (-80%), for a total of less than €10. If you want, there is also The Rogue of Prince of Persia, the latest roguevania incarnation of the series, which is sold at €15.99 (-20%). Since it is a very recent game, it is normal that the discount is low.