













Prince of Persia shares more details of his return during the Ubisoft Forward | EarthGamer

Apparently this time we will not take control of the eponymous prince, but of a soldier tasked with rescuing him. All this in a city where time flows differently, with the past, present and future coexisting on the same plane.

The gameplay of this Prince of Persia It will have metroidvania elements in its exploration and combat. The world will be semi-open and we will be able to discover new sections as we obtain new powers. In addition, our skill and accuracy will be put to the test since its platform sections will ask us for very precise movements, as is common in the saga.

Source: Ubisoft

Throughout the adventure we will also find different characters that can help us in our adventure. Of course there will be plenty of creative and dangerous enemies, but luckily our character is very skilled in combat. Apparently our main defense tools will be swords and a bow, as well as mystical abilities.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. So if it caught your eye, you know when we can expect it. Do you like that it has returned to its 2D gameplay?

