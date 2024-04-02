The leak was reported by the insider Tom Henderson, now considered very reliable, in particular on the facts regarding Ubisoft and Sony. According to him, The Rogue Prince of Persia will be a roguelike with continuous free updates, which will evolve over time based on community feedback.

Ubisoft will launch a new Prince of Persia later this year, developed by roguevania studio Evil Empire Dead Cells . The game should be called The Rogue Prince of Persia and will be available in Early Access on Steam. In the event that the indiscretion occurs, it would be the first game from the French publisher launched directly on Valve's platform since 2019.

A Prince of Persia from the authors of Dead Cells?

Also according to rumors, The Rogue Prince of Persia has been in development for four years. It was born from a chat between Ubisoft and Evil Empire that took place at GDC 2019.

The visual style should be loved by some Franco-Belgian comics. The announcement does not yet have a precise date, but given that it will arrive by the end of the year it shouldn't take long (summer event?). Having said that, it is right to take everything with a pinch of salt, considering that for now there is really nothing official.

In February 2024 it was announced that Dead Cells will not receive any further content and that Evil Empire has moved on to other projects. Now we may have found out which ones.