Ubisoft recently got to confirm that the developer of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has changed officially, and as a result it seems that fans will find themselves in the future in front of a very different game than what the company has hinted at until today.

We are talking about a title with a troubled development, both because it is a particularly important game at a historical level, part of one of the most loved sagas of all time, and because what was unveiled during the presentation certainly did not have way to convince fans.

As you can see in the Tweet below and translated by us, this does not mean that the game has necessarily been taken from the basics, even if it is a very probable option, designed to provide fans with a product that is up to par. expectations and ready to get a good position on the market.

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ – Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

Development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montrèal, the true birthplace of the epic Sands of Time trilogy. The decision is an important step, and the team, which is building on the work done by Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, will take the time to understand the purpose of the game and deliver you the best experience for this timeless classic remake, when it will be. ready. We want to thank you for your continued support and patience throughout the development. Rest assured, we will update you on the progress in a future update.

All that remains is to find out how everything will evolve, hoping that the new team will be able to do justice to the work and to really deliver the new product much talked about in its best form into the hands of the fans, managing to evolve it in every respect. .