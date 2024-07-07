Jordan Mechner author made famous by the successes of Karateka and, above all, Prince of Persia, has revealed some behind the scenes of the development of another of his famous titles: The Last Express published in the now distant 1997. It is a point and click adventure set on the Orient Express train shortly before the outbreak of the First World War. The player is involved in a story made of murder, love and political intrigue.

Everyone on board!

If you remember, it was a unique and very original title for its non-linear story that took place in real time and for its “art nouveau” visual style created using live actors, later traced with the rotoscoping techniquealready used by Mechner in Prince of Persia.

Mechner has now shared some interesting behind-the-scenes information about The Last Express on his official blog, where he recounts the founding of Smoking Car Productions, the writing process for the adventure with his collaborator Tomi Pierce, various research trips on the Orient Express, and more.

The casting section is also large, with Mechner sharing the first tests done with rotoscopingpersonal photos, pre-production animation tests and casting sessions never seen before.

This is really interesting material, and would be a good fit for a Digital Eclipse video game documentary in the style of The Making of Karateka. Mechner would love it. In fact, we would too. In any case, The Last Express is currently available on GOG and Steam. Mechner’s goal is for it to eventually arrive on other platforms, to give an audience that doesn’t know it the chance to try it out.