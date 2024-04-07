The new game of Prince of Persia developed by the authors of Dead Cells that was talked about a few days ago would seem to have one exit dateaccording to information obtained from well-known leaker Tom Henderson.

Henderson reports that the Prince of Persia game in question will be officially presented on April 10th, therefore in a few days, while the launch on Steam in Early Access will take place on May 14th.

In short, it seems that the timing of the project, kept secret so far, is rather rapid: within a few weeks we will be able not only to see the game but also to try it in its first version on the Valve platform.