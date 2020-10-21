New Delhi Prince Narula, who won ‘Bigg Boss 9’ and ‘Roadies’, was recently hospitalized. Prince Narula and his wife were recruited after falling prey to dengue virus. At the same time, Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary have revealed that they were found corona infected before dengue.

In fact, Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are undergoing treatment after being infected with dengue. During a conversation with ETimes, Yuvika told that she had a corona infection before dengue infection. Speaking on this, Prince Narula has said that he did not have much problem due to corona infection.

Prince Narula says that he did not have any symptoms of corona. Along with that he told that he remained in isolation for 21 days and also tested Corona twice before going out in which he came negative.

Recently on their wedding anniversary, Prince shared a long note on Instagram for Yuvika Chaudhary. Sharing some very cute pictures, he wrote, “Happy Anniversary Doll, I love you so much, man how bad I am, I can’t speak on how much I want to say in writing and sharing feeling.”

Read also:

Bollywood actor Imran Khan’s wife Avantika Malik shared post on marriage and divorces, said- ‘Choose for yourself difficult’

KKR Anthem: Shahrukh Khan finally returned to the screen after 2 years, a stunning look in KKR Anthem