with picturesThe British Prince Louis (5), the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate, caused hilarity on Saturday at the coronation of his grandfather Charles. During the mostly solemn event, he provided disarming moments with a whole arsenal of animated facial expressions.

The coronation of Charles is a holiday, yet it is also surrounded by ceremonies and stately traditions. Prince Louis may be fourth in line to the throne, but as a 5-year-old he is still mostly a child.

While his parents mostly kept their faces down, he showed plenty of how striking the spectacle around him was, or – sometimes – how tired he was. After all, it’s not every day you sit in a carriage driving past a crowd of hundreds of thousands hoping to catch a glimpse of you.

Louis had no official role at the coronation, but his big brother George (9) did. William and Kate’s eldest child was a so-called Page of Honor, which mainly means that he helped wear the tail of his grandfather’s cloak.

Their sister Princess Charlotte (8) was also radiant and stood out as a kind of mini version of her mother: the two wore similar dresses and flower crowns from fashion house Alexander McQueen.

Prince Louis was already a little tired before arriving at Westminster Abbey. ©AFP



Once inside, William and Kate’s youngest child was amazed. ©AFP



Prince Louis enjoyed the ceremony with his sister Charlotte. © AP



© AP



Prince Louis in a carriage from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. ©AFP



© via Reuters



© Reuters



Prince Louis looks around during the balcony scene at Buckingham Palace. ©Getty Images



