This Friday, the United Kingdom and the world are again expectant. Starts to air The Me You Can’t See, the docuseries in which Prince Henry of England has partnered with the well-known American communicator Oprah Winfrey to address and make visible the issue of mental health, precisely one of the programs on which the foundation he created with his brother revolved, Prince William, and joined by his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and later his wife, Meghan Markle, when they were still a well-matched quartet that they began to call ‘the fantastic four’.

Currently the situation is quite different and the initiative of Enrique from England, produced by Apple TV, is expected as another possible tsunami for the British royal family, since sources familiar with its content assure that one of the episodes is “deeply personal”. In the trailer that was made public this Monday you can see Oprah Winfrey and Enrique from England sitting face to face exposing what mental, psychological and emotional pain means and realizing that it affects people of all conditions and ages anywhere of the world.

“What words have you heard about mental health?” Enrique asks Oprah. And he himself answers: “Crazy, lost …”. She sums up in another moment: “It’s that stigma of being labeled as the other.” Somehow these words, which are generic and only introduce the theme of a series that has aroused great expectation both for its content and for its protagonists, could serve to portray the situation that Prince Henry has felt for years. Because “lost”, being “the other”, the one who does not follow the path chosen for him even before he is born, has marked his life and also his current relationship with the British royal family.

In the trailer you can not only see the Duke of Sussex and the American presenter. Anonymous people who have suffered the blow of depression and celebrities who decide to show their faces to expose that they also felt the paralysis that it causes: the same Oprah, the singer Lady Gaga – who appears identified with her real name Stefani -, actress Glenn Close or NBA player DeMar DeRozan, who in 2018 wrote a tweet in which he stated: “This depression brings out the best in me.”

Seen like this, Henry of England like other of his fellow series, famous or not, is just following his own healing process. What happens is that in the case of the Duke of Sussex every step forward on that path to get out of what Stefani, Lady Gaga, defines between sobs that it is like “staying frozen”, it has cost her having to change countries, renounce her situation, duties and privileges within the British royal family and having to assume the abyss that has opened with her father, the Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William. Also bear furious criticism from those who understand that his position is a betrayal of the monarchy and his country.

In the promotional trailer for the series, a woman states in reference to how to deal with the problem of mental health: “Treating people with dignity is the first act.” And it is no coincidence that the images that appear in the background of this phrase are ones in which Prince Henry appears crestfallen parading before half the world behind the coffin of his mother, Princess Diana, after her death in a traffic accident when he was alone 12 years. To the side, his father looks at him warmly but without making a single gesture of affection that shows in public the pain of a parent for the suffering of a child. That image led Enrique, many years later, to express aloud during an interview: “It was terrible to make Guillermo and I walk behind our mother’s coffin, it should not have been allowed.”

Philip of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Henry and Prince Charles at the funeral for Diana of Wales on September 6 in London. CORDON PRESS

If the phrase was dedicated to his father, he did not clarify it but he did acknowledge it in another interview with The Telegraph In 2017 he lived in “total chaos” when his mother disappeared from his life. “It was 20 years of not thinking about her because I thought she was only going to make me sad and then two years of total chaos,” he explained. Now he seems willing to follow the recommendations that he himself gives in the series: “Making the decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever it is a sign of strength ”. That is why there are fears what he might say about his family after recently hearing his statements on a podcast with Dax Shepard, host of Armchair Expert (Couch expert). In it he spoke of his father, Prince Charles, of how he “suffered” due to the education he received from his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Philip of Edinburgh and called all this process that has also affected him “genetic pain ”,

In the same podcast, he claimed that he moved to California with his family to “break the cycle of pain” he suffered as a member of the royal family. She added, “I don’t think we should point fingers or blame anyone, but certainly when it comes to parenting, I have experienced some form of pain or suffering due to the pain or suffering that my father or father may have suffered. my parents. I’m going to make sure to break that cycle to basically not transmit it ”. Prince Henry did not refer to anything other than the emotional absences that his father experienced from his own and that were transferred to him. Somehow he focused on a moment when he began to connect events in his father’s life and understood that despite being connected to his family, the only thing he did with him was to treat him as he had been treated. And he decided not to do the same with his own children. “And here I am,” said the Duke of Sussex, “I moved my whole family to the United States. That was not the plan, but sometimes you have to make decisions and put your family and your mental health first. “

When mental problems come into play, it is of little use to be a prince or a beggar. The feelings and how each one experiences them does not heal either because they live in a palace or a mansion in Montecito, California, the place that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally chosen to take up residence after leaving the UK. And the criticism of his millionaire lifestyle and the fabulous contracts he has signed with Netflix, Spotify or BetterUp, a company dedicated precisely to mental health issues that hired him at the end of March for his position as director of impact, do not compensate the losses. Enrique has decided to follow the example of his mother, whom in a speech he gave on his birthday in 2020 defined this way: “He never took the easy way, the popular or the comfortable one, but he defended something, he raised his voice.”