Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and wife of Prince Harry, grandson of the Queen of Britain, gave birth to her second child, and he gave birth to a daughter, on Friday.

The newlyweds named the newborn girl “Libeth Diana”, a name derived from the names of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain and Princess Diana, Harry’s mother.

The couple’s press secretary said on Sunday: “It is a pleasure that Prince Harry and Meghan are welcoming their baby girl, Lillibit… to the world.”

He added: “Lily was born on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 am under the care of doctors and staff at the Santa Barbara Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.”

“Lily was named after her paternal grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, which is a diminutive of (Elizabeth II),” the couple said in a statement. Her middle name is Diana, chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.

The statement added that Markle and the birth, who weighs about 3.5 kilograms and is eighth in line to the British throne, are “in good health.”

“She is beyond anything we could have imagined,” Harry and Meghan wrote.

Prince Harry, 36, who is sixth in line to the British throne, and Meghan Markle have withdrawn from the royal family since April 2020.

Harry and Meghan live with their two-year-old son, Archie, in a luxury villa near Los Angeles. The couple signed contracts for huge amounts of money with the platforms “Netflix” and “Spotify”.