The underwear that Prince Henry of England used on a controversial trip he made to the US city of Las Vegas ten years ago will be auctioned next Thursday, TMZ magazine reported on Monday.

The garment has been since 2012 in the hands of dancer Carrie Royale which, according to the North American publication, said that “he feels that it is the right moment to sell it”.

The underwear of the grandson of the queen of England will be put up for sale just ten years after he allegedly lost it by betting it in a game that included a “striptease” in a Las Vegas hotel, the publication recalls.

The exotic dancer claims that she was in the hotel room with the prince when he undressed playing pool until he was naked.

Royale says she will also auction off a swimsuit she wore that night. The owner of the underwear believes that its sale occurs at a time that closes “a full circle for prince harry” and adds that he is “organizing the auction to help him remember his fun side, the side that his marriage to his wife Meghan has tried to control,” quotes TMZ.

The live, online offer begins Thursday at 10:30 pm PT, with a starting price of $10,000.

If the bid reaches $800,000, the winner will win a three-liter vintage bottle of Dom Perignon Rose from 1996 wrapped in 24-karat gold, valued at more than $200,000, he adds.

The person in charge of the auction ensures that part of the proceeds from the sale will go to Harry and Meghan’s charity, Archewell.

*With information from Efe

