The Duke of Sussex, Harry, headed to London's Heathrow airport this Wednesday to board a flight back to Los Angeles (United States), after a brief visit to the United Kingdom to visit his father, King Charles III, after his cancer diagnosis, according to British media.

The monarch's youngest son had arrived this Tuesday without his wife, Meghan, or his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to visit his father, with whom He met for less than 30 minutes at the Clarence House residence before the king left for his country residence in Sandringham (eastern England).

However, British media such as The Mirror They claim that the meeting between Harry and the king only lasted 12 minutes.

That medium reports that, referring to the meeting, the writer and socialite Lady Colin stated: “I understand that in reality the meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes, not 30 minutes or 45 minutes and Harry took it upon himself, without an invitation, to get on a plane, fly and inform the king's office, that he was arriving.”

During this trip, Harry did not see his older brother, Prince William, heir to the British thronewith whom she has had a distant relationship since Harry decided to leave the royal family in 2020, nor to her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who is convalescing after a recent abdominal surgery from which she is recovering.

The media photographed Harry at the airport on Wednesday accompanied by a team of assistants as he prepared to board his flight.

Harry's departure to the United States, where he lives in Montecito with his family, coincides with the return of his brother William to the public agenda for the first time since the king's cancer diagnosis and Kate's operation became public.

The Prince of Wales participated this Wednesday at Windsor Castle in an investiture ceremony, in which honorary titles were granted to various personalities at Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London.

In addition, he thanked the “kind messages” that the royal family has received after King Charles III was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer. “We really appreciate everyone's kind messages. Thank you,” the Prince of Wales said briefly as he arrived at an Air Ambulance Service gala in central London.

EFE