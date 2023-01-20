According to Penguin Random House data published for the book, the work broke its sales figures on the first day of its release, as 1.4 million copies of it were sold in English, in Britain, the United States and Canada.

This number is the largest in the history of the publishing house, which extends for nearly 100 years in the field of publishing, as one of the largest houses that publish books in the world.

Prince Harry’s sales exceeded the record set by former US President Barack Obama’s book, “The Promised Land”, which sold more than 887,000 copies on its first day in the United States alone in 2020.

Confused price!

Despite this early popularity, some bookstores in London offered Prince Harry’s book at half price, amid questions about the motives behind the move.

Opinions differed about the real reasons for offering it at half price, that is, 14 pounds sterling, because the original price amounted to 28 pounds sterling. Some assert that it is only a promotional policy in order for Prince Harry’s book to continue to lead book sales in the world, and it is said that the price was reduced so as not to decline Book sales, as a result of the attack he is facing from some of the media in Britain.

Surprisingly, Prince Harry’s book has been offered at half price since the first day of its publication in some libraries in England, while it is said that some publishing houses follow this policy in order for the book to reach all segments of society, and to be accessible to all.

However, what this explanation does not mention is that the book of former President Barack Obama has not been offered since its first day at half price, and it is sold so far at full price, as it reaches 32 pounds sterling in some bookstores, including the “WH Smith Library”, which displays the book “Reserve Prince Harry at half price at £14.

It is also noticeable that some libraries decided to remove the book from the main display, and contented themselves with placing it inside the library, while others decided to display it in one of the side corners of the library without highlighting it, and away from the special display of important books, as usual in libraries with best-selling books.

“refusal to excavate”

There is an opinion that the lack of highlighting of the book is due to the customs and traditions rooted in the origins of the British people, who do not accept digging into the affairs of the royal family, even if they were criticized by a member of the family themselves, and the motive for that is that it gives “enough loyalty and love to the late queen and her family.” .

In the early days of the book’s release, the Bert Library in Swindon displayed Prince Harry’s book on the front of the glass library, along with the novel “How to Kill Your Family” by Bella Mackie, and this was also one of the messages sent by a number of Britons in response to the contents published by the prince in his book. belonging to the royal family.

The strangest thing is that Amazon also decided to offer the book at the same discount rate of up to 50 percent, as well as major bookstores in Britain through its websites.

Spread the news of the family

Prince Harry spoke of the royal family’s “not acceptance” of his marriage to the American actress, Megan Markle, given that she is a divorced woman and her mother is of African descent, in a “veiled” accusation of racism.

The Duke of Sussex accused the royal family of being behind the targeting campaign that affected him in the British press, saying that his brother, Prince William, who became crown prince, spoke badly of his wife and went so far as to hit him and knock him to the ground, when they were once talking about Megan Markle.

In his controversial book, Prince Harry touched on other stations of his life, such as his military service in Afghanistan, while the royal family did not respond to what was stated in the book.