AThe sentence, of all things, which seems to gnaw at Prince Harry’s self-esteem, so that even the title of his autobiography “Spare” (“Reserve”) refers to it, is said to have never been used in this form. “Wonderful! Now you have given me a ‘Heir’ and a ‘Spare’ – my work is done.” Father Prince Charles is said to have said this to his wife Diana after the birth of Harry in 1984 and then went “to the theater with his girlfriend”, as Harry writes.

It is clear that he only knows the sentence from hearsay. However, his mother recorded another recollection in the 1992 autobiography Diana: Her True Story, authored by her and written by Andrew Morton. Charles said, “Oh, it’s a boy and he even has rusty hair. Then he went to a polo game. That’s no small difference. Charles didn’t have a girlfriend at the time either: He didn’t resume his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles until two years later, in 1986. According to her biography, Diana also had the happiest time of her marriage when Harry was born.

Harry’s highly successful autobiography, which has already sold millions of copies, has a number of errors and inconsistencies, as Guy Adams and Richard Kay, among others, have researched for the “Daily Mail”. So the last gift Harry got from his mother Diana – she is said to have bought it in Paris shortly before her fatal car accident in August 1997 – could not have been an Xbox, as Harry recalls: The Xbox only came out in Europe in 2002 Market. About his everyday clothes, Harry writes that he bought them at the discounter TK Maxx, preferably at the “annual sale”. That too, writes TK Maxx, can’t be right: They don’t have any sales at all.

The moment his grandmother died

Harry claims to have found out about the death of his great-grandmother at Eton boarding school shortly before Easter 2002, “while I was studying”, and not from his family, who are repeatedly portrayed as distant and cold in the book, but from a servant of the palace who called him: “Your Royal Highness the Queen Mother has passed away.” Queen Mum did indeed die on Holy Saturday, it was March 30, 2002. However, it was the Easter holidays and Harry was skiing in Klosters, Switzerland, with his father and brother William. It was Charles who broke the sad news, all three flew straight back to England – with special permission from the Queen as the next two heirs to the throne are not normally allowed to board a plane together.







The memory of his first meeting with Camilla in June 1998 is also incorrect: the meeting did not take place in Charles’ country estate Highgrove, 160 kilometers from London, but in St. James’s Palace, the official residence of the monarch. Charles lived in one part, York House, with his sons. Camilla allegedly leaked details of the confidential conversation to the press afterwards, Harry claims. “They could only have been spread by the only other person involved.” Camilla “sacrificed him on her personal PR altar”. In fact, it’s long been known that Camilla’s private secretary, Amanda MacManus, mentioned the conversation to her husband, James MacManus, who worked for Rupert Murdoch, and leaked it to The Sun. Camilla fired her private secretary, later rehiring her. The fact that his stepmother Camilla tried to have him go to Bermuda as governor general after his marriage to Meghan cannot be true either: there is no governor general there.

It is also strange that he claims that the Queen was not at the wedding of Charles and Camilla, she decided not to attend: Elizabeth II was not at the civil wedding in the Guildhall in Windsor, but at the church service in the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor very well. Even Meghan and Harry’s memories vary: According to Harry, Meghan wore “a black sweater, jeans, heels” on the first date. Meghan had told the BBC at her wedding that it was a blue dress and that she wore a piece of fabric from the dress to her wedding ceremony for good luck. Harry even misrepresents historical facts: Queen Victoria, his great-great-great-grandmother, was not shot eight times, but only three times.