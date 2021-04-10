The recent death of Prince Philip has shocked the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that his grandson Harry, the Earl of Sussex, wants to be close to his family on the day of his funeral.

After Harry and his wife Meghan mourned the death through a statement on their website, speculation began about the return or not of the prince to England.

The doubts arose because, just a month ago, the couple gave an interview to the American television presenter Oprah Winfrey, where both revealed serious cases of racism and discrimination within the royal family.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the endorsement of thousands of viewers, they were also criticized by others, as said conversation was broadcast while the prince philip he was admitted to the hospital due to his critical condition.

However, the problems that led them to make the decision to retire from their home in Nottingham and separate from the royal family would not have completely broken the ties that bind Harry with her grandfather.

Thus, a source close to the couple said that he will do everything possible to be present at his funeral. “He wants nothing more than to be there for his family and particularly his grandmother during this terrible time,” he told the Daily Mail.

During the aforementioned interview, the dukes always highlighted their good relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, which is why Harry He would have no problem returning to his native country after almost two years of absence in order to support him in these difficult times.

