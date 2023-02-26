United Kingdom.- Everything seems to indicate that neither Prince William of Wales nor his father, the King Charles IIIThey are willing to forgive prince harry if you request it when attending the coronation of the firstborn of the Queen isabel II.

Some British media have ensured that neither the monarch nor the legitimate heir to the English crown are willing to accommodate the requests of the duke of sussex after the recent attacks against the royal family.

And it is that the youngest son of Princess Diana of Wales and King Carlos III has given a lot to talk about in recent months with the launch of his autobiographical book, ‘Spare: in the shade’, and even the documentary he launched in the platform of Netflix with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

A few days before the coronation ceremony takes place where King Carlos III will be received as the new sovereign of the United Kingdom after the unfortunate death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, users are already looking forward to the moment.

However, something that has upset millions of people is that King Carlos will make his wife, Camila Parker, become the new queen consort, as she is known for being the woman who destroyed the marriage that the monarch had with Lady Di .

It should be noted that there are those who have managed to empathize with the situation that British royalty is going through, so an informant from Daily Mail he described everything that occurs as a “toxic stalemate. There’s still a lot of ill will simmering in the family.”

On the other hand, the invitations for the long-awaited event will be sent just two weeks before the coronation takes place to the 2,000 people selected to attend the private event.

Although many doubted whether Prince Harry would be invited to the prestigious event, the truth is that even when he moved away from royalty, invitations to any ceremony have always been open.

However, there was a journalist very close to Prince Harry who assured that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited and that “nobody knows their plans at the moment.”

But that was not all, but allegedly a trusted source revealed that he wants a “private apology” from his father and brother before going to the big ceremony.