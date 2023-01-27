United Kingdom.- In recent weeks a controversy has been unleashed in relation to the children of King Carlos III and the Diana Princess of Walesthe princes william and harryby bad relationship which they both hold.

A few days ago, Prince Harry launched his new autobiographical book titled as ‘Spare‘, where he makes strong statements that involve members of the royal family, mainly his brother and next King of England, Prince William.

We recommend you read…

The duke of sussex nothing was held back, and he lashed out at each of his relatives no matter what, doing intense confessions in relation to the British royal familybut he not only made his ‘disaster’ in the literary work, but also in the documentary of Netflix which he took out with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Despite the fact that the Duke of Sussex has recounted the countless lawsuits with his older brother, the relationship between the two was not always bad, because even they became best friends.

We recommend you read…

They always played together, and when the teenage stage came their friendship and brotherhood became even stronger, as they both had many friends in common and always tried to cover each other’s back.

However, this beautiful stage came to an end when Prince William of Wales and Harry reached adulthood, but the numerous fights they have had were not the reason that ended up separating them.

Apparently, the reason that the rightful heir to the English crown and Prince Harry distanced themselves occurred when william married kate middletonsince the Duke of Sussex he had felt replaced, coming to think that he had lost his great accomplice.

It was Harry himself who revealed in his book that this would have been the real reason that ended their great brotherhood and opened the way to new and strong confrontations that currently keep them away.