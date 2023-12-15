Prinz Harry has largely won his claim for damages against the publisher of the British tabloid “Mirror” for illegal tapping of his cell phone, thereby creating a breach not only for himself but for other British public figures. The Duke of Sussex said in a statement that this was “a great day for truth and responsibility.”

London High Court judge Timothy Fancourt ruled that 15 of 33 example cases, all based on newspaper articles, were “the result of telephone tapping or other unlawful information gathering.” There were “extensive” wiretapping operations at the tabloid’s publishing house between 2006 and 2011. Judge Fancourt awarded Harry the equivalent of around 163,000 euros (140,600 pounds) in damages.

“Mirror” editor-in-chief was an accomplice

The Duke of Sussex also said in his statement that he hoped that the police and law enforcement authorities would now take action and bring charges against the publisher and those who had violated the laws. Among those who at least knew about the illegal practices after the judge's ruling was the then editor-in-chief of the Mirror, Piers Morgan. Morgan had always publicly denied his own knowledge.

One of the witnesses who convinced the judge of Morgan's involvement was the journalist Omid Scobie, who recently caused a stir with a book about the British royal family and who is considered a confidant of the Duchess and Duke of Sussex. Scobie testified that he was present when another journalist stated that his research was based on a voice message from a cell phone.

No isolated cases of specific reporters

In addition to Harry, who took the stand himself in June, other public figures supported the lawsuit against the Mirror. The actor Michael Turner also received compensation (almost 40,000 euros); two other plaintiffs were unsuccessful because the incidents on which they based their claims occurred too long ago.

The publishers of the “Mirror” published an apology on Friday for “historical misconduct”. In his ruling, the judge made it clear that these misconducts were by no means isolated cases of specific reporters or private detectives. The illegal actions were kept secret from Parliament during two investigations and were also kept secret from court.

The Duke of Sussex's lawsuit against the Mirror newspaper group is not his only attempt to defend himself against what he sees as hurtful or unfair behavior. Another case is also pending against the tabloid “Sun”, which belongs to Australian Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper group. This is also about allegations that Prince Harry's cell phones were illegally tapped and the memories of his text messages were read.

Harry's allegations against his own family

This trial is attracting particular attention because Harry has also made allegations against his own family. He claimed that there was a “secret agreement” between the royal family and Rupert Murdoch's publisher, according to which the royal family would waive legal action against the publisher if payments were made in return.

So far, there has been no evidence of this claim in court. However, there is certainly evidence of illegal wiretapping: a wiretapping of the Sunday newspaper “News of the World” caused a stir in 2011 because reporters secretly tapped murder victim Milly Dowler's phone, deleted her voice messages, and thus gave the impression that she was still alive. The affair led to the newspaper's closure.

Another case that Prince Harry is pursuing before the London High Court is directed against the decision of the British Home Office to no longer grant him and his family permanent police protection when they stay in Great Britain, but to only assign personal protection depending on the situation. Harry argued in court that he and his children could not feel at home in Britain if their safety was not guaranteed there.