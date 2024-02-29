Prince Henry lost a new appeal that he had filed against the decision to remove him from police custody when he is in the United Kingdomthe High Court of London announced on Wednesday.

The British justice ruled that “the decision to withdraw this systematic protection, paid for by taxpayers, since the duke of sussex decided to cut his ties with the royal family in 2020 and go to the United States.

A spokesman for the prince announced that they will appeal this court decision, adding that Prince Henry “is not demanding favored treatment”, but rather a “fair and legal” application of the protection rules.

This is the second judicial setback for the prince henry in his fight to maintain official protection when traveling to United Kingdom.

Prince Henry

In another procedure, Prince Henry, who must now eventually hire private security, asked to be able to have police guards paying for them with his personal funds, but the demand was rejected by the court in May.

Enrique's appeal against the Ministry of the Interior refuted the decision made by the authorities in February 2020 to provide police protection on a case-by-case basis for Enrique, his wife Meghan and their two children when they are in the United Kingdom.

At a hearing in December, Harry's lawyer argued that a case-by-case decision “leads to excessive uncertainty” for the prince and his dependents.

The representative of the Ministry of the Interior based this “tailored” and “context-dependent” police protection on the fact of his “change in status” within the royal family.

But the judge estimated this Wednesday that this case-by-case decision “had, and has, a legal basis.”

In a written statement during the trial in early December, Prince Harry expressed that his fears for his safety and that of his family prevented him from traveling to the United Kingdom more often.

“I cannot put my wife in danger in this way, and taking into account what I have experienced, I am also reluctant to put myself in needless danger,” he said.

The king's youngest son does not lavish his trips to the United Kingdom. In the last year he has only made quick visits for the coronation of Charles III in May or in early February to visit his father who was diagnosed with cancer.

The issue of safety is very sensitive for Prince Harry, who blames the press and paparazzi for the fatal accident of his mother, Princess Diana, in Paris in 1997.

The Duke of Sussex has also launched several legal proceedings against British tabloids.

