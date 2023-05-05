The visit of the most distant son to the royal family has been a topic of discussion and rumors that has culminated in the confirmation of the Arrival of the Duke of Sussex at the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

There are only a few details to your visit: Harry will travel solo, without the company of his wife, the American Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, nor his children Archie and Lilibet; and it won’t stay for long either.

(In addition: This will be the historic coronation of King Carlos III in the United Kingdom)

Prince Harry has confirmed his intention to attend the coronation ceremony for his father, King Charles III, and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, who will be held at Westminster Abbey this Saturday, an event that promises to be one of the biggest in recent times.

However, the visit of the Duke of Sussex to Englandsomething that had the most fanatics of the British royal family in suspense, is expected to be fleeting.

(Also: This is how London prepares for the historic coronation of King Charles III)

It is expected that Harry will only attend the religious act of the coronation, and then return to the United States on the same Saturday -the day of the coronation of Carlos III.

The relationship between Harry and Meghan has been contentious with the Royal family since his departure in 2020. Photo: Instagram: @theroyalfamily

Due to the short stay that Prince Harry will have in London, the family issue is not expected to be addressed, where his departure from the monarchy and launch of his most recent book Spare, where he launches strong criticism of his familystill leaves unhealed wounds between members.

Harry will also not participate in the procession of the royal entourage to Buckingham Palace, nor in the popular rallies that have been called on days of celebration.

(Read: King Charles III evicted Prince Harry from his only home in the United Kingdom)

Princess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will not attend Charles III’s coronation. See also Minecraft is the first game with 1 trillion views on YouTube; see video Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga. EFE

The Duke of Sussex will only attend the religious event and then return to California, where Princess Meghan and her two children are waiting for him to celebrate the little boy’s birthday. Archie, who turns four on the same day as the coronation.

(More news: The reason behind the wealth of King Carlos III that exceeds that of Isabel II)

For her part, the Duchess of Sussex did not want to accompany her husband to the United Kingdom to care for Archie and Lilibet at their home in Montecito.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME