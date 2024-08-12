Prince Harry criticised for Colombia visit after memoir about love of cocaine

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were criticized ahead of their visit to Colombia. This reports Daily Beast.

According to an anonymous friend of Prince William, during the trip Harry will have to apologise to Colombia for his love of cocaine, which he admitted to in his memoirs.

Harry admitted to using cocaine in his book. His trip should include an admission that this country has been destroyed by narco-terrorists catering to wealthy addicts in the West. He should stand up and apologise for his own part in this vile trade. Prince William’s friend

Related materials:

Another Daily Beast source close to the British royal family believes that Harry and Meghan’s visit to Colombia demonstrates how little respect he has for the monarch. “His tour may have the most noble intentions, but he is certainly not doing it on behalf of Britain,” the source explained. “And yet they are effectively presenting themselves as representatives of the British royal family.”

Prince Harry’s memoir lists the substances he used, including cocaine, marijuana, ayahuasca and magic mushrooms, as a way to cope with grief after the death of his mother.