Prince Harry will return to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip. Reported by The Telegraph.

It is noted that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will not be able to accompany her husband – doctors did not recommend the actress to experience additional stress due to pregnancy.

On April 10, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip’s funeral ceremony will take place on April 17. It is noted that until the date of the funeral, Great Britain will observe eight days of national mourning, members of the royal family – two weeks.

Earlier it was reported that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral of the husband of the British Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, can take place without mass events. It was noted that all members of the royal family will not be able to attend the funeral. In addition, due to coronavirus restrictions, royals from other countries and heads of countries of the Commonwealth of Nations (states that were formerly part of the British Empire) are unlikely to participate in the funeral.

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, two months before his centenary.